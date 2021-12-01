New York was hardly alone in its stormy abortion politics before Roe. As the legal scholar David Garrow argued in The Washington Post in 1993, “the emergence of powerful antiabortion forces in 1970 and 1971 resulted in an all-but-complete deadlock on abortion liberalization in state legislatures across the country” after that point. The 10 states that had legalized abortion under certain circumstances before New York acted had provisions in their laws that were too limited to reach most of the conditions under which people sought abortions. After New York’s well-publicized change, the Catholic Church and individual abortion opponents went into high gear. Alaska and Hawaii loosened their laws through legislative action, and Washington state did so with a hard-fought popular referendum, all in 1970. But no other states moved forward before the Supreme Court spoke in 1973.