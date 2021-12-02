Yet Civil War memorials quickly became politicized. No longer about grief, the postwar monument movement was ultimately commandeered by proponents of the Lost Cause. This false narrative — invented by ex-Confederates to deflect blame for the Civil War’s mass deaths — claimed that the war was fought over anything but slavery. In reality, slavery was the Civil War’s cause, the “cornerstone” of the Confederacy, as its vice president had explained in 1861. By the early 1900s, hundreds of stone, marble and bronze Civil War monuments cemented the Lost Cause myth into the landscape, obscuring the causes and meaning of the war for generations.