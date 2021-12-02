Unfortunately, though, this comparison to the celebrated architect arrived mere months before the company fell apart. The trouble really began in August, when Skilling himself resigned. In an attempt to right the ship, Enron’s leadership commissioned an internal study to assess the mood at the office — and it was not good. One disillusioned worker summed it up nicely: “What people are defining as chaos now we would probably have defined as creativity and entrepreneurship a year ago. But the bloom is off the lily right now.”