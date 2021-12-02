For the majority of households, not only is gasoline still affordable; it’s no more of a strain on the budget than it has been in most recent years. That’s because, while real gasoline prices are higher now than in some past years, so are most incomes. If you are an average household and have to buy 3 gallons of gasoline per day — a bit more than the typical household uses — you currently have to spend about 5 percent of your income on gasoline. That is slightly more than the 4.4 percent average you had to spend in the five years before the pandemic (2015-2019) when oil prices were pretty tame, but it is well below the average 6.5 percent of your income that gasoline ate up in the previous decade (2005-2014).