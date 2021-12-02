When real performers take action, they do so at their own peril, for they might make headlines, as the violinist Kyung-Wha Chung did when he chastised “the parents of a coughing child,” as the BBC reported. Describing the same incident, the Times of London’s music critic went further, writing, “With one shriveling put-down, a tetchy atmosphere turned toxic.” But even this is mild compared with how one headline dissed American jazz pianist Keith Jarrett for losing his temper at a coughing audience: “Keith Jarrett is Disgraced in Paris.” It is a testament to the bizarrely elevated status of coughing that these esteemed musicians — and not those who so rudely interrupt them — face censure.