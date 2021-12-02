There is a reason “never meet your heroes” is a saying. So it was with some trepidation that I watched Peter Jackson’s “Get Back” documentary on Disney Plus. Within the first hour, that fear had melted away, because this really did feel like being a fly on the wall as art was being created. Not just any art — some of the best pop songs of the last century.
The amazing thing is that anyone with even a passing familiarity with the Beatles’ discography knows how the effort to compose these songs will end. We know what the final versions of “Get Back” or “The Long and Winding Road” or “Don’t Let Me Down” or “Something” sound like. But as we watch “Get Back,” John, Paul, George and Ringo do not know that. Seeing them fine-tune the music, or sing “da da da” in spots where the lyrics have yet to be written, is an awfully close approximation to experiencing time travel.
I wondered whether this was my own idiosyncratic response to the documentary, but no, Peter Jackson had the same response. So did music historians:
An equally surprising aspect of “Get Back” is seeing the Beatles just goof around: jamming to old R&B songs, playing different instruments, dancing, drinking or playing with Linda Eastman’s child. At different points, John and Paul sing “Two of Us” with a variety of silly accents, including thick Scottish brogues.
It is possible that Peter Jackson excised most of the pettiness when he whittled down the 60 hours of filmed footage and 150 hours of audio. But all the Beatles come off as far-from-beatific human beings in the footage. Their idiosyncrasies — John’s puerile humor, Paul’s mother-hen nature, George’s chafing at being the little brother in the band and Ringo’s desire to perform — do not diminish their greatness.
Watching “Get Back” forces one to ponder the nature of genius. In his autobiography, the mathematician Mark Kac characterized two kinds of genius:
In science, as well as in other fields of human endeavor, there are two kinds of geniuses: the “ordinary” and the “magicians.” An ordinary genius is a [person] that you and I would be just as good as, if we were only many times better. There is no mystery as to how his mind works. Once we understand what he has done, we feel certain that we, too, could have done it. It is different with the magicians. They are, to use mathematical jargon, in the orthogonal complement of where we are and the working of their minds is for all intents and purposes incomprehensible. Even after we understand what they have done, the process by which they have done it is completely dark.
It’s a neat dichotomy, but “Get Back” suggests that both of these elements are at work with the Beatles. At one point, George Harrison says that as a group they have always been able to shine when the moment came, without necessarily knowing that would be the case beforehand. Seeing McCartney come up with the riff to the song “Get Back” is like that — I simply have no idea how he does it. It’s magic.
At the same time, Paul says “Back to the drudgery” at one point, and this is where the ordinary nature of genius applies to the Beatles. This is also a documentary about a group that set up a deadline to force them to do the necessary prep for it. That deadline got delayed a bit but gave them the necessary kick to do what needed to be done.