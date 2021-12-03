Wednesday’s argument drives home that the switch from Ginsburg to Barrett will have profound implications for the court’s ideas about equality between men and women (and between people who can get pregnant and those who cannot). Barrett seemed to downplay the burdens of pregnancy, comparing them to those tied to an unwanted vaccine. She seemed ready to believe that safe-haven laws had made parenting a level playing field. She seemed to ignore federal data finding that discrimination against pregnant workers remains rampant — and to assume that the availability of adoption would entirely offset research showing that having a child leads to gaps in pay and promotion for women. She said nothing about studies suggesting that low-income people who seek but cannot get abortions are more likely to face poverty, unemployment and bankruptcy. Equality for women, Barrett implied, has been largely accomplished when it comes to parenting. If there was ever a need for abortion rights, that time has come and gone.