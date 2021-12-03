Still, during oral arguments Dec. 1, the court appeared inclined to uphold Mississippi’s abortion law, which would undermine Roe v. Wade. “Will this institution survive the stench this creates in the public perception, that the Constitution and its reading are just political acts?” asked Justice Sonia Sotomayor. “If people believe this is all politics, how will we survive? How will this court survive?” She recognized that the biggest threat to the court’s power comes from the risk that it completely loses the faith of the public. In the same oral argument, Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh referenced West Coast Hotel as evidence that the court has reversed its own precedents in important moments in its history. He failed to note, however, that it has done so to preserve its legitimacy, not to undermine it.