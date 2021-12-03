The granddaughter of enslaved people and Indigenous Americans, Baker grew up in St. Louis, where she witnessed murderous racist violence. She evolved from working as a live-in maid for White clients to becoming a celebrated performer in Black theater.
Her triumphant Paris debut was documented in society magazine columns and is commemorated in children’s books. She envisioned a “Rainbow Nation” in which diversity of religion, skin color and culture would be cherished. That’s why President Emmanuel Macron’s choice to induct her into the Panthéon has been hailed as “modern” and a celebration of inclusivity and anti-racism.
But as Rokhaya Diallo writes, this glowing story is incomplete. In fact, Baker’s induction also epitomizes French self-congratulation and the careful propagation of convenient truths. Baker often said that in France, she felt “human” in comparison to America, where she suffered racism and experienced segregation.
Such narratives have promoted the popular myth that France is and was colorblind compared to the United States. Yet that is not necessarily the case. France also has a history of violent colonialism and enslavement. Indeed, Baker’s celebrity obscured the contributions of contemporaries who fought tirelessly against racism, and her fame came from performances that frustrated anti-colonial activists.
Baker arrived in Paris when the French empire was at its apex. It included colonies in Africa, Southeast Asia, the French Caribbean and the Pacific. Differing legal statuses applied to various groups, distinguishing between “citizens” and “subjects.” Subjects suffered from an array of arbitrary and often violent punishments and taxes, while French citizens of color enjoyed formal equality but nevertheless experienced discrimination.
France justified differential treatment by describing colonial subjects as being primitive or like children, and in need of “civilization” by way of French rule.
Baker and her artistry were welcomed by White French audiences because, although she was Black, she was also American and not a colonial subject. On the Parisian stage, Baker wore banana skirts and feathers, something that helped make her famous but didn’t challenge the French colonial and racial status quo. Phyllis Rose, her biographer, suggests that she knew that her performances intensified racial stereotypes, so she parodied and subverted them (think of her classic cross-eyed face).
Yet her success didn’t necessarily open doors for other Black female performers, who remained marginal and often unknown to mainstream audiences. Indeed, she had a complex reputation among Black people in France and its empire, who often felt conflicted pride in her achievements.
Even as White European audiences fell in love with her, Black women in France criticized her and the system that lifted her up.
Jane Nardal, one of seven sisters from Martinique living in interwar Paris, expressed admiration that Baker had burst into the stale French racial imagination and revolutionized the image of Black women. Baker’s ethos of modernity, of America, of skyscrapers and the Charleston dance complicated pervasive French representations of Black women as exotic African jungle princesses and sugar cane maidens.
But in a 1929 article titled, “Pantins Exotiques” (“Exotic Puppets”), Nardal also critiqued Baker. She was frustrated that Baker performed — albeit in a hyper-exaggerated and parodic style all her own — colonial fantasies and sexualized representations of Black women.
Baker and the Black American jazz stars who flooded interwar Paris had radically increased the visibility of Black men and women there. Now Black French artists and intellectuals needed to achieve broader cultural representation and civic and social inclusion — something Nardal urged her readers (educated Black French men and women) to do.
And they did. While Baker was performing a variety of “colonial fantasy skits,” Nardal and her sisters were hosting a salon for poetry, music and intellectual discussion. They incubated “Négritude,” a movement similar to the Harlem Renaissance that aimed to raise Black consciousness across the diaspora. Denied “égalité, liberté and fraternité” with brutal labor taxes and different legal status, people subject to French colonial rule developed Négritude as a response. It became profoundly influential, shaping Leopold Senghor (first president of Senegal), Aimé Césaire (poet, author and politician), Jean-Paul Sartre and Frantz Fanon.
As Baker was learning to speak French and wear couture, political activists were trying to figure out how to mobilize the popularity of jazz, a Black art form, for their anti-colonial organizing. They championed their own stars and lamented that Baker eclipsed them all.
Maïotte Almaby, a classical musician and prizewinning conservatory student, composed and performed the song “Madiana.” When Baker recorded the song, it became a hit. While Almaby received the royalties from Baker’s performances, Jane’s Nardal’s younger sister, Andrée, wrote, sourly, that Baker’s performance presented the “beguine,” a Martinique music style, in a “corrupted” interpretation.
Tensions between Baker’s celebrity and the way it overshadowed the ideas and contributions of Black French women like the Nardal sisters are part and parcel of Baker’s life story. When World War II broke out, Baker performed for Allied troops and smuggled valuable information to Charles de Gaulle. The glowing tributes to her resistance work were reflected in the selection of photographs that flanked Macron during his induction speech — one of “La Baker,” cabaret star, and the other of Josephine Baker, resistance hero.
But she wasn’t the only Black woman serving in the resistance.
The eldest Nardal sister, Paulette, injured both knees jumping to safety during a submarine attack as she traveled from France to Martinique. She then taught English to French resistance fighters while founding women’s political organizations. Suzanne Césaire (Aimé’s wife) worked against the Vichy regime, critiqued French colonialism and launched an iconic Surrealist journal from her exile in Martinique.
After the war, Baker navigated performing in the United States, insisting on integrated audiences at a time when segregation was legal.
She then delivered a landmark speech at the March on Washington in 1963. The only woman to speak at the March, she described France as a “fairyland” place for her, free from the constraints of U.S. racial segregation, where she could “go into any restaurant” and “drink water anyplace I wanted to.” She urged young Black people to get an education and “protect themselves with the pen” so they didn’t have to run to France for equality.
But Black women in the French empire were also fighting for fundamental rights and transforming citizenship. A consultant for the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women, Paulette Nardal mobilized French Caribbean women to vote and fought to make tangible improvements in their lives in the face of persistent postcolonial and racial inequalities.
Black women did critical organizing work to push for equal citizenship in France and the Francophone world while Baker emerged as a symbol of colorblindness — something frequently used to undermine this grass-roots work for racial equality.
Baker’s star has shone so brightly and her story has such political appeal for France that the many women who surrounded her, preceded her, supported her and provided her with music and material are eclipsed. As a result, France’s problematic relationship with racism and racialization has been minimized, while the landmark inclusion of Baker is held up as evidence that all is well.
Thomas Sylvand, a musician, and Jessica Barre, an activist and founder of Françaises Ethniques, have proposed that a statue of Baker be erected in Fort-de-France, Martinique, to replace that of Empress Josephine, Napoleon’s first wife, torn down during #BlackLivesMatter protests. They argue that Baker’s Panthéon moment is a triumph for Afro-diasporic Caribbeans. But they also note that a statue of Baker, alone, is an incomplete tribute to the work of Black women who fought for inclusion, and who should be celebrated and memorialized as well.
Admiration for Baker is widely shared. But the broader story of Black women needs to be told, too. Baker’s great honor throws into relief the stories of Paulette, Jane and Andrée Nardal, and so many women who, like Baker, tackled racism, but unlike her, experienced its French dimension firsthand.