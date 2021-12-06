By carving out their own safe spaces, Black Americans could give free rein to expressions of joy, pain and mourning at the trauma of slavery and the growing violence that was beginning to undermine the promise of Reconstruction. In these all-Black spaces, they could also organize politically. For example, in Fort Valley, Ga., Isaac H. Anderson, a formerly enslaved man, co-founded the Colored Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church, but also organized politically and won a seat in the Georgia Senate in the December 1870 elections. The election of Anderson and two other Black men to the state legislature was a spectacular feat and spoke to the collective power of Black rural Georgians and the Black church, despite the dominance of the Democratic Party and ever-present threat of white supremacist violence in the state.