This community was not the only one to contemplate building spaces of refuge for African Americans. In Fort Worth, Black congregants threatened to leave the predominantly White Southern Baptist Convention, the largest mainline denomination in the country. Other Black pastors and congregations had already left the SBC amid frustrations with the denomination’s predominantly White leadership, As the Rev. Joel Bowman Sr., senior pastor of Temple of Faith Baptist Church in Louisville, concluded, “The SBC to me is not currently a safe place for African Americans and other people of color.”
The idea of creating new institutions and communities is deeply rooted in Black American history. In reality, much of African American history is the story of Americans creating their own sense of sanctuary in a land that often seems antithetical to their presence and their needs.
Many formerly enslaved people living at the end of the Civil War left White churches en masse and found sanctuary from slavery and its remnants either by joining or establishing Black denominations. Their departure was a visible form of protest, demonstrating their refusal to exist in White-controlled spaces that they understood to be unsafe for them.
By carving out their own safe spaces, Black Americans could give free rein to expressions of joy, pain and mourning at the trauma of slavery and the growing violence that was beginning to undermine the promise of Reconstruction. In these all-Black spaces, they could also organize politically. For example, in Fort Valley, Ga., Isaac H. Anderson, a formerly enslaved man, co-founded the Colored Methodist Episcopal (CME) Church, but also organized politically and won a seat in the Georgia Senate in the December 1870 elections. The election of Anderson and two other Black men to the state legislature was a spectacular feat and spoke to the collective power of Black rural Georgians and the Black church, despite the dominance of the Democratic Party and ever-present threat of white supremacist violence in the state.
That year’s Democratic sweep and the election of a Democratic governor resulted in Georgia becoming one of the first states to end Reconstruction in 1872. By that year, systems of oppression like the lucrative convict leasing system had solidified in the state, and violent tactics used in Georgia were being exported and replicated in other Southern states. With the presence of federal authorities virtually gone by 1872, many formerly enslaved Georgians left the state in search of political rights, economic opportunity and access to education. Some settled in Texas and Arkansas, but Anderson himself found refuge in northern Mississippi.
At the time in the 1870s and 1880s, northern Mississippi had the reputation of being a sanctuary for Black people looking to make a new life. Many White landholders and community leaders in need of laborers encouraged Black families to settle in the region, which resulted in what historian John C. Willis has described as a “promise land.” In these Black-majority counties, a person could begin as a sharecropper and eventually become a landowner. The economic and political opportunity attracted a number of Black migrants, including J.H. Piles. Born as a free man in Springfield, Ohio, Piles attended Oberlin College and studied law in Ohio before moving to Mississippi, where he served on the county’s Republican Executive Committee and, later, in the Mississippi House of Representatives. By 1875, he had become Mississippi’s assistant secretary of state.
One of the most well-known regions of northern Mississippi that held promise was Holly Springs, the birthplace of Ida B. Wells and the home of two Black schools: Shaw, which was later renamed Rust, and the Mississippi Normal School, which was one of two teacher training schools in Mississippi. Rust, which the northern Methodist Episcopal Church founded, educated teachers who were primarily White, in contrast to the Mississippi Normal school, which bragged of having a Black faculty. Rust established the first Black law school in the region in 1878, but the school was shuttered not long after its opening because of the yellow fever pandemic.
In Holly Springs and other Black pocket communities, Blacks could live in enclaves without regularly interacting with White individuals, which meant safety from terroristic violence as well as economic independence.
But this would change with the adoption of Mississippi’s 1890 Constitution, which effectively barred Black residents from politics. Other southern states adopted similar measures and millions of Black Americans lost much of their political power in the safe spaces that they had sought out and created. The diminishment of economic opportunities, the further erosion of civil rights and the ongoing threat of violence culminated in Black Americans leaving the South in what would be termed the Great Migration.
For many, leaving the region meant leaving deeply rooted familial and cultural connections, but the hope of a better life superseded this almost spiritual connection to the South. Southern Black emigrants traveled and settled in cities like Chicago, Detroit and New York. Despite the promise of better lives, racism ran rampant in these places under the guise of Northern progressivism. As Black migration transformed Northeastern, Midwestern and Western cities, fueling economic growth, African Americans were subject to ongoing discrimination, inequality and violence, often without the safety of Black institutions, family connections and networks.
For this reason, New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow has recently called for Black Americans to return to the South, a kind of spiritual home, to build political and economic “safe spaces” where they can thrive.
The connection to the South for many Black Americans has been complex; many families moved North to seek greater opportunities, but then returned frequently to the South to reconnect with family and culture. Not surprisingly, as perceptions of injustice and racism in “destination cities” have become more pronounced, a reverse migration has begun in the last decades of the 20th and 21st centuries as Black Americans again seek refuge, but this time, in the South, in places like Texas, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina, and often in cities rather than the rural areas where their forebears lived.
Last summer, the community of Freedom, Georgia, drew visitors from all over the country to a campout in celebration of Juneteenth, which is recognized as the day when Texas announced the end of institutional slavery. The event was made even more meaningful since two days earlier, Juneteenth had become a federal holiday. To the residents of Freedom, the campout was “a place where Black people can come out and breathe.” By the summer, community leaders acquired additional land adding a total of 502 acres to Freedom. They are currently busy encouraging Black families and entrepreneurs to join them.
The election in 2020 of Rev. Raphael Warnock, only the sixth Black Georgian to ever hold statewide public office, was a signal of the power of Black and other liberal voters to transform southern politics. It is no accident that the specter of new voting restrictions in many southern states, which appear designed to limit Black Americans’ political power, is arising in the context of this growing interest in reverse migration to the South.