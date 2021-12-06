The emerging coalition against the dictatorship went beyond the usual stalwarts of civil disobedience in student movements and organized labor. Afro-Brazilian activists formed the Movimento Negro Unificado in 1978 in part in response to the murder of the Black taxi driver Robson Luz by São Paulo police. That same year, housewives from São Paulo’s urban periphery launched a historic petition against high food prices, while the first formal LGBTQ movements came together. Women’s movements organized successively larger congresses. Long excluded from organizations acting in their name, Indigenous Brazilians formed autonomous groups. These were matched by new groups representing the disabled, rural workers, favela (urban informal settlements) residents and more. In 1983-84, Brazilians staged the largest street protests in the country’s history to demand the direct election — Diretas Já! or “Direct Elections Now!” — of the first civilian president in over two decades.