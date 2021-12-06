How this saga ends is anyone’s guess. But proponents of democracy in Brazil should not despair just yet. Brazil has rebuilt democracy before, most recently after 1985 as it emerged from two decades of authoritarian rule — thanks to the efforts of a diverse coalition of people demanding transformational change. This history, and the new, active sense of citizenship or cidadania that this coalition cultivated, also offers insight into how Brazil — but also the United States — might renew fraying democracies.
After cutting ties with Portugal in the 19th century, Brazil underwent alternating periods of democratic and authoritarian rule. A period of democracy between 1945 and 1964 ended when the Brazilian military and its conservative civilian allies overthrew the center-left President João Goulart (1961-64) after he attempted reforms to address Brazil’s staggering wealth inequality.
In the wake of the 1964 coup, the military dictatorship issued “Institutional Act. No. 5” in 1968 that abolished habeas corpus, opening the door to unlawful imprisonment and detention, and granted Brazil’s military president extensive arbitrary powers. The dictatorship brutally suppressed opposition forces during the “years of lead” (anos de chumbo), the height of repression from 1968-74. Ultimately, the dictatorship killed at least 434 political dissidents and tortured thousands more.
In the 1970s, opposition forces regrouped. Student movements stepped up their activities. Metalworkers led a series of impressive strikes in São Paulo’s industrial suburbs (led by union leader and future president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.) The country’s military rulers eventually acquiesced to a sophisticated campaign to provide amnesty for key political exiles in 1979, allowing their return to Brazil.
The emerging coalition against the dictatorship went beyond the usual stalwarts of civil disobedience in student movements and organized labor. Afro-Brazilian activists formed the Movimento Negro Unificado in 1978 in part in response to the murder of the Black taxi driver Robson Luz by São Paulo police. That same year, housewives from São Paulo’s urban periphery launched a historic petition against high food prices, while the first formal LGBTQ movements came together. Women’s movements organized successively larger congresses. Long excluded from organizations acting in their name, Indigenous Brazilians formed autonomous groups. These were matched by new groups representing the disabled, rural workers, favela (urban informal settlements) residents and more. In 1983-84, Brazilians staged the largest street protests in the country’s history to demand the direct election — Diretas Já! or “Direct Elections Now!” — of the first civilian president in over two decades.
They were unsuccessful. The military and its civilian allies secured indirect election of the president by an electoral college that they controlled.
The new president-elect, Tancredo Neves, was a respected moderate leader of the opposition acceptable to military leaders. But the night before his inauguration, Neves was hospitalized with abdominal pains and subsequently died. In his place, José Sarney, a civilian ally of the dictatorship, led Brazil after a formal transition to democratic rule in 1985.
With the issue of presidential succession decided, the former opposition shifted focus. Brazil needed a new democratic constitution to replace the one imposed by the military in the 1960s. Two popularly-based national organizations formed, the Plenary for Popular Participation in the Constituent Assembly (PPPC) and the National Constituent Movement (MNC), which hoped to have a say in writing the new constitution.
Ignoring them, Sarney pushed through an amendment allowing Congress to write the new constitution. Then, the parties of the opposition fared poorly in the November 1986 elections, reducing their influence. Instead of being written with broad input from the public, the new constitution would be written by an assembly dominated by former allies of the dictatorship and the “Centrão” — a large bloc of center-right politicians.
Still, the PPPC and MNC persisted and found ways to work around the conservative constitutional assembly. They worked to galvanize widespread, direct participation. From cities across Brazil, caravans drove to the capital to lobby Congress. Letter and telegram-writing campaigns targeted legislators in charge of writing the rules of the constituent assembly; thousands of Brazilians took part. Others offered suggestions through terminals set up across the nation.
And Brazilians could directly participate in writing the constitution through “popular amendments” (emendas populares). Groups could put forth popular amendments to directly amend an early draft of the constitution provided they met certain requirements, most notably 30,000 signatures.
Activists kept up the pressure. Diverse groups organized public events. At one meeting called “Us and the Constituent Assembly,” women’s groups from São Paulo’s working-class urban periphery discussed what they wanted out of a democratic constitution. Subsequently, they crafted a popular amendment demanding gender equality.
A key factor in their success was the diversity of the coalition. A staggering array of movements submitted popular amendments: labor, Indigenous groups, the Catholic Church, women’s movements, the national disability association, Afro-Brazilian movements, favela and neighborhood associations, domestic workers and landless farmers, to name but a few. They offered amendments establishing new rights to health care, child care, housing, transportation, consumer protection, public education and greater labor protections. Others proposed structural measures, including agrarian reform and urban land reform. The PPPC and allied groups looked to make diverse mechanisms for direct participation in governance permanent parts of Brazil’s new democracy.
The social movements coordinated extensively with sympathetic assembly members. This was essential given that many were quite small. Often, this took the form of the physical presence of long excluded groups now lobbying the assembly. The delivery of the 122 popular amendments, and their public defenses, allowed deputies and social movements to reinforce the historic nature of popular participation in the assembly.
Indigenous leader Ailton Krenak gave perhaps the most memorable defense, painting his face with the jenipapo fruit as he spoke. He implored the assembly to prioritize Indigenous land rights over those of multinational corporations, saying that without justice for Indigenous people, Brazil “would never become a sovereign and democratic nation.”
Krenak’s speech spoke to perhaps the most important legacy of the 1987-88 constituent assembly, the idea of cidadania. While this translates directly to “citizenship,” cidadania invokes the sense that Brazil’s democracy depends on active participation by diverse groups and the expansiveness of the rights afforded to its people.
The final text of the “Citizen Constitution” contained notable advances. Brazilians won universal rights to health, education and child care and strengthened labor rights. The new constitution prohibited gender and racial discrimination and expanded Indigenous rights. A well-coordinated health movement won Brazil’s universal health care system, the Sistema Único de Saúde.
Of course, the 1988 constitution did not eliminate Brazil’s long-standing inequalities. Neither did the coalition behind it agree on everything. Feminist groups and the Catholic Church submitted dueling popular amendments for and against a right to abortion. LGBTQ movements did not win recognition for their rights — not until 2011 and 2019 would the supreme court legalize same-sex marriage and prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, respectively.
Nonetheless, the Citizen Constitution stands as a testament to what a diverse coalition with a participatory culture can achieve.
Opponents of Jair Bolsonaro’s assault on democracy face daunting odds today. But the same ethos of cidadania animates the movements now organizing for Brazil’s future.
Reconstructing democracy is a difficult task, whether in Brazil or the United States. But pro-democracy forces should not despair for all their recent reversals. As the dictatorship-era opposition anthem “Apesar de você” by Chico Buarque de Holanda reminds us, “Amanhã vai ser outro dia.” Tomorrow will be another day.