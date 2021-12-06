If Politico’s David M. Herszenhorn is correct, then right now it is just a game of brinkmanship. The NATO officials that talked to Herszenhorn expressed more skepticism about whether Putin would actually invade. He also referenced a European Commission analysis that does not dispute the facts contained in the U.S. intelligence assessment, but interprets them differently: “Rather than igniting a hot war, the unofficial analysis found Moscow was more likely to be using the troop mobilization to convey its growing unhappiness over increasing U.S., U.K. and NATO military ties with Ukraine, as well as Ukraine’s acquisition of new weaponry, including an armed, Turkish-made drone that was used recently to fire at separatist artillery.”