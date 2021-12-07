Effective contraceptives are vital for helping people achieve reproductive autonomy, despite numerous imperfections and various challenges with consistent use. Even as we fight to ensure that people have access to abortion, so too must we fight to ensure that they have access to a wide range of birth-control methods to help them prevent pregnancy for as long as they want to do so. Increasingly aggressive attacks by anti-birth-control activists pose even more obstacles for people already trying hard to prevent pregnancy. Contraception is not a viable alternative to abortion, but it is crucial that it exists alongside it so that everyone can realize reproductive freedom. They should have the right to shape their futures and their families, freely using all of the methods constitutionally available to them.