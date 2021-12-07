Beshear, a Democrat, is coming to conservative, rural Anderson County — our population of 23,000 voted for Donald Trump by more than 70 percent in both 2016 and 2020 — to present approximately $1 million to fund much-needed road, sewer and water district improvements. As the minutes tick by and more people file in, Powell and I, the police officers and everyone else fumble in our pockets and purses for masks. The judge executive, our highest county official, walks by. “It feels like this is never going to end,” I say to him, unsure, like I always am when wearing a mask, if he heard me, but then the judge and I lock eyes above our masks and shrug a little, like teammates trudging back out onto the field, resolved, connected in defeat.