The second point, however, is equally important: “[There is] a mismatch between a lot of overheated political rhetoric and an actual understanding of how the global economy works. Many of the past year’s issues are temporary — and when it comes to strained global supply chains, globalization is more often the solution than the problem.” In other words, six months from now many of the issues that people were complaining about in 2021 should have dissipated.
You should read the whole thing at Reason because the hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has no plans to regurgitate the arguments presented at greater length there. However, that essay was put to bed almost six weeks ago. That is always a scary time when writing a feature story — will trends bolster one’s thesis or undercut it? As I was putting the story to bed there were a lot of scary headlines suggesting I was understating the problem. It seems worth assessing whether my story, as written, still checks out.
The answer appears to be yes. Shipping costs were starting to fall even by mid-November. So far in December that fall has continued to the lowest levels in five months.
In more specific sectors of concern, the stresses are also beginning to abate. Late last month Nikkei reported that inventories for computer chips were starting to rise for the first time in several months: “Both chipmakers and their customers say the third quarter of 2021 marked a turning point. Supply shortages of automotive chips are expected to be greatly reduced starting in the July-September quarter.”
This is unalloyed good news! Slightly more alloyed good news is how big retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Target have coped with the global supply chain issues of the past year. In their third-quarter reports, all three firms reported minimal issues with their own inventories and stated that they were well-prepared for the holiday shopping season. One of the reason for this was that each firm went big in their overseas purchases, contracting entire container ships rather than containers on ships. The same was true of Costco, Ikea, Home Depot and other big box retailers.
Over the weekend CNBC’s Katie Schoolov reported on Amazon’s business practices in particular and how they helped the firm avoid the worst of the supply chain crunch:
For years, Amazon has been quietly chartering private cargo ships, making its own containers, and leasing planes to better control the complicated shipping journey of an online order. Now, as many retailers panic over supply chain chaos, Amazon’s costly early moves are helping it avoid the long wait times for available dock space and workers at the country’s busiest ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles …By chartering private cargo vessels to carry its goods, Amazon can control where its goods go, avoiding the most congested ports.“Who else would think of putting something going into an obscure port in Washington, and then trucking it down to L.A.? Most people are thinking, well, just bring the ship into L.A. But then you’re experiencing those two-week and three-weeks delay. So Amazon’s really taken advantage of some of the niche strategies I believe that the market needs to employ,” Ferreira said.
The good news here is that these large retailers are absorbing the complicated supply chain logistics and making it easier for the average American to buy stuff. But I will confess to qualms about how this is playing out: These global supply chain stresses penalize small and medium-sized enterprises far more heavily than the likes of Amazon or Walmart. As I warned in the Reason essay:
Supply risks privilege larger firms over small and medium enterprises. Multinational corporations have the capacity to make large-scale investments in resilience and robustness. They are also able to use their market power to ensure continued access to scarce container billets in ships; your local bodega, by contrast, is unable to charter an entire container ship. The more stretched the global supply chain, the more sectors that look like monopolies rather than a competitive marketplace.
So, are things getting better? Yes.
Is Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) wrong about how to fix current global supply chain stresses? That’s a given, he’s wrong about most things related to foreign economic policy. His proposed homeshoring plan would be a surefire way to send inflation skyrocketing, and if you doubt this, go read Binyamin Applebaum’s New York Times editorial on how the Trump-Biden tariffs are contributing to the inflation and job losses that vex so many Americans.
Am I copacetic about global supply chain issues sorting themselves out? Mostly — but not entirely.