What followed reflected the complexity of U.S.-Japanese imperial competition in the early 20th century. For its part, the United States attempted to erase its own bloody seizing of the Philippines, claiming a mission of “benevolent assimilation” of the Filipinos to U.S. standards, establishing English-language public schools, rewriting property laws and empowering a Christian Filipino elite in the territory. Simultaneously, to promote its own rising imperial power, Japan promoted settler colonialism among its citizens, which sent Japanese people out across the Asia-Pacific region to settle in resource- and land-rich areas. Thousands of Japanese settlers arrived on Philippine shores during U.S. rule. They established families, schools and communities — with some marrying local Filipino women — working key jobs in construction and agriculture and enriching the U.S. empire with their labor, while also fulfilling the aims of the Japanese empire.