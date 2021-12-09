Regular rapid testing is ubiquitous here in Edinburgh, and it has helped us to return to some semblance of normal life. I have two children in high school, and the official guidance is that they should take a rapid test twice a week. When they started this regimen last school year, I had to sign a form saying my children had permission to take part. That Friday they came home laden with piles of tests for the coming weeks. The school usually gives them 24 at a time. Lately, my kids haven’t remembered to go to the school office to get resupplied, so I ordered a few extra online.