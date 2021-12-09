The conflicting messages from officials have amplified an already roiling mix of anxiety, fatalism, ennui and distrust. The public has been alerted to a potentially catastrophic threat, while also being told not to do anything differently — and that it may not be a threat at all. The overall effect is like that of a doctor telling you she saw some abnormalities on your brain scan and doesn’t know what they are. It could be meaningless. But don’t panic. The world’s best experts are convening to figure out what’s happening in your head. We’ll know more at some indefinite point in the future. In the meantime, don’t travel internationally. Even for those who aren’t left feeling anxious — or by now are barely able to care — practical considerations cast vague shadows over previously certain plans. Does this mean we shouldn’t get together with grandparents over the holidays? Should I still get that booster if you’re not sure it’ll help with this mystery variant? Are schools going to close again? If they do, I swear to God...