The simple fact of a formal investigation has power, something Sen. John Parker Hale (N.H.) appreciated as far back as 1850. On April 17 of that year, during debate on what would become the Compromise of 1850 over free and slave states, Sen. Henry Foote (D-Miss.) grievously insulted Sen. Thomas Hart Benton (D-Mo.), who was less bullish than Foote on the spread of slavery. When the outraged Benton lunged toward Foote, Foote grabbed a pistol from his pocket and pointed it at Benton. Mayhem ensued. Some senators rushed for Foote’s gun. Some tried to restrain Benton. Others jumped on desks and chairs to get a good look. Eventually, the chamber calmed and senators went back to work; this was hardly the first such congressional clash, or even the first threatened gunplay. But Hale wanted something more. A formal investigation was essential, he argued, not just for “vindicating the character of the Senate, but to set history right, and inform the public as to what did take place.” The public needed to know what happened, and perhaps more important, they needed to see that Congress had taken the matter in hand. They needed to see the image — ideally, the reality — of Congress as a functioning institution. They needed to see the government holding itself accountable.