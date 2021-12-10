The memory of this bygone era hovered over the White House when Biden finally signed into law the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The pageantry on the South Lawn did not quite conceal the bitter differences, which soon resurfaced in debates over Biden’s next big bill. And yet the ceremony was nearly upstaged earlier in the day by a messier event, when a wizard of 21st-century political imagery, a long-haired and unshaven Bannon, clamorously gave himself up to the FBI on charges of contempt of Congress. Videographers and photographers crowded close, and the entire proceeding was live-streamed on the pro-Trump social media platform Gettr, ideal stagecraft in the age of virality. Bannon, too, had a message. The war against the “illegitimate Biden regime” will go on. That fight was the “signal,” he said. The rest was “all noise.” This was a reminder that Trumpism, so often described as backward-looking, may actually point toward the future.