At first, the most commonly expressed views were that the courts, local election officials loyal to the cause, the military or Trump himself would keep the president in power. But after Trump’s Dec. 19 tweet, the reaction of those I was monitoring cannot be understated. They viewed it as an order, a call to arms. They began planning, and I began documenting how these groups were organizing, preparing for, threatening and intending to engage in violence. On Dec. 30, a week before the “wild” protest, a leading figure of the Proud Boys, Joe Biggs, posted his group’s intent on Parler: “Attn: DC ANTIFA. We will not be attending DC in colors. We will be blending in as one of you. You won’t see us. You’ll even think we are you. We are going to smell like you. Move like you and look like you. The only thing we will do that’s us! Is think like us! Jan 6th is gonna be epic.”