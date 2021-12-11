And whether the suit against S.B. 8 is allowed to continue may prove to be moot, if the court decides that no constitutional right to obtain an abortion exists in the first place. And that seems to be where we are headed. The first week of December, the Supreme Court heard Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case in which Mississippi has asked the high court to overrule Roe v. Wade and uphold Mississippi’s’ prohibition on abortions after the 15-week mark. Mississippi alternatively asked the Supreme Court to nullify Roe — without overruling it — by allowing states, before viability, to prohibit a woman from making the ultimate decision about whether to have an abortion.