Yet limits on Black participation in politics persisted. In 1948, Whites constituted less than 20 percent of the population, but held almost all the country’s resources and political power. No White church or political party (not even the Communists) opposed segregation. However, the English United Party (UP) that had long dominated politics began to favor a gradual loosening of racial taboos, admitting some non-Whites to universities and allowing a few non-Whites to vote. It anticipated victory in the 1948 elections, not least because the major opposition party, the Afrikaner Nationalist Party (NP), had been discredited by many of its leaders’ wartime support for Hitler’s Germany.