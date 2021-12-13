The whiplash between sudden intense scrutiny to collective apathy left many of us reeling. We were forced to justify who we were, explain a country many of us only knew through stories and family connections, and advocate while still forming our own political beliefs. At the same time, we found it bafflingly difficult to get non-Afghans engaged in the subject of the war, as attention shifted to Iraq. An antiwar activist friend in 2010 struggled to drum up interest in calling members of Congress or turning up at protests aimed at ending the war. I remember attending a rally where only a dozen of us showed up, almost all of us Afghans. Another Afghan American friend, an immigration attorney, discovered that Afghanistan was often left out of conversations about refugees, visa applicants and other displaced people.