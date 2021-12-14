Still, Sorkin told the Hollywood Reporter, “I Love Lucy” is “not a show that if we took a fresh look at today, we’d think was funny, I don’t think.” It’s a sentiment that echoes the arc of his career, which has found him turning away from — and sometimes scoffing at — the form of the sitcom and the kinds of humor it emphasizes. The New Yorker’s Ian Crouch has described Sorkin’s television debut, “Sports Night,” which ran from 1998 to 2000 on ABC, and which phased out its laugh track by its second season, as a “quasi-sitcom.” With “The West Wing,” in which he gave Allison Janney a pocket full of zingers to sprinkle down the hallways of the White House, he began to show that while he loves the comedy in politics, he has never cared about the politics of comedy. That came through most clearly in “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” his short-lived, defiantly unfunny drama about a late-night comedy-variety program, the failure of which was cast into relief by the triumph of Tina Fey’s actual sitcom about the same subject, “30 Rock.” (Sorkin made a delightfully self-effacing cameo in the fifth season of “30 Rock,” in which he walks and talks with Fey’s Liz Lemon, warns her to shut up about “Studio 60” and whines that no one pokes him on Facebook. “I’m cool!” he insists.)