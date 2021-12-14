And even that work stoppage paled in comparison with the most bruising battle in the 20-year labor war: the player strike that began in August 1994. For the eighth time in 20 years, the sport came to halt, and this time it led to the cancellation of the World Series. Owners claimed free agent salaries were out of control and demanded a salary cap. The players wouldn’t budge, and when the conflict remained unresolved by the beginning of spring training in 1995, the owners recruited replacement players — scabs — to gain leverage. Finally, an injunction by U.S. District Judge Sonia Sotomayor, a future Supreme Court justice, ended the conflict, leading to a compromise agreement that ended two decades of labor wars.