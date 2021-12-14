Redistricting reform is best thought of as part of a large package of Progressive tools for good government. Here, I am using the early 20th century concept of Progressivism. This was a movement and a political party devoted to professionalization and dispassionate management of government. It included some reforms such as initiatives, referendums and recalls in many states, as well as making many local elections nonpartisan and requiring voter registration. Term limits were a later adaptation of Progressivism, seen as limiting corruption of long-term incumbents, as was campaign finance reform, seen as reducing the influence of wealthy interests on government.