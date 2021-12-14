This advice may feel frustratingly vague; it lacks the reassuring concreteness of being told to take some decisive action. But acknowledging these realities can help de-escalate some of the worst feelings that come with a recurrence of disease. It helps me and my patients when we reframe decisions around articulating what we care about. Instead of trying to master a problem, we talk about maximizing benefits, minimizing risks, stating what we really know for sure, and tolerating change and uncertainty. It is a relief to absolve ourselves of acing a test that cannot be aced. It allows us to feel tenderness for ourselves and each other. In the tensest moments of my career, I have found that it is important to find opportunities to be gentle: to acknowledge how emotional this is, to wonder about how your experience may overlap with or diverge from mine, to empathize.