From time to time this metaphoric connection has been taken literally. Since the 1970s, the spread of “Cowboy Churches” has taken an approach to worship that began at Texas rodeos and made it available across the country to evangelicals who never sat atop a horse but are drawn to a Marlboro Man aesthetic. Like guns on Christmas cards, the line between sincerity and performance in such spaces is not always obvious, though it is often clear that their interpretations of scripture favor stand your ground over turn the other cheek. Their chapels often include shooting ranges along with room to rope and ride.