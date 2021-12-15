Recent events at the University of Florida show what can happen when public universities understand themselves to simply be extensions of the state government. The university administration required professors to ask permission before undertaking any outside activities; it then denied such permission to three political scientists who wanted to serve as expert witnesses in a suit challenging new restrictions in Florida on voting — calling such testimony a “conflict of interest.” After a national outcry, the leadership of the University of Florida lifted the gag order, but this is a disturbing harbinger of things to come. (The professors have sued, alleging a violation of their First Amendment rights, but the university trustees have made clear they feel the original decision was the correct one.)