We filed this complaint under federal and state laws, including the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, a Reconstruction-era law specifically designed to protect against violent conspiracies like what we saw unfold on Jan. 6. The Klan Act was written to protect our democracy by defending the civil rights of its members — and it still today forbids conspiracies to violate civil rights. The Anti-Defamation League, our nation’s oldest anti-hate organization, and the States United Democracy Center, an organization committed to supporting state and local officials in their ongoing fight for our democracy, teamed up with the District of Columbia because we all have a deep understanding that our republic is still at risk. And tragically, there is still an urgent need for this civil rights law born in a dark era of American history.