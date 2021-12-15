Addressing these digital threats is obviously only one component of how activists and organizations are fighting threats to pregnant people in the face of S.B. 4 and S.B. 8 in Texas and other challenges to Roe v. Wade. Organizations such as If/When/How, a reproductive justice nonprofit, work to stop the criminalization of people who end their pregnancies. One way they do this is by piloting the Repro Legal Defense Fund to cover bail and fund strong defenses for people who are investigated, arrested or prosecuted for self-managed abortions. If/When/How also operates the Repro Legal Helpline to provide free, confidential legal information and advice about self-managed abortion. Reproaction hosts trainings to teach about self-managed abortion. We Testify shares stories from those who have had abortions, including under circumstances now criminalized by the new Texas law S.B. 4, which punishes the distribution of abortion medications to people outside of a clinical setting with up to two years in prison. Sharing the stories of real people affected by such laws — and otherwise destigmatizing abortion — is critical to resisting the criminalization of pregnancy outcomes.