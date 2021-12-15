With delta and now omicron, there are no longer any days when the pandemic fails to register in my life. Things are less grim than a year ago at this time, but it also seems less hopeful than it did back in the summer. This fall, I have been writing columns that could have doubled as diary entries anyway. Being explicit about the exercise seems like the proper course of action.
Rather than reverting to monthly entries, the plan will be for quarterly installments. To recap, here are all of my prior entries on life during the coronavirus pandemic.
- March 2020: Fear and anger.
- April 2020: Anger and loathing.
- May 2020: Frustration and caprice.
- June 2020: Sheer exhaustion.
- July 2020: Fatalism and vertigo.
- August 2020: Interdependence and stasis.
- September 2020: Anger and atonement.
- October 2020: Depression and isolation.
- November 2020: Hope and darkness.
- December 2020: Adaptation and its horrors.
- January 2021: Detachment and exposure.
- February 2021: Hope and trauma.
- March 2021: Impatience and habit.
- April 2021: Limbo and anticipation.
- May 2021: Loss and gain.
- June 2021: Beginnings and endings.
So what am I feeling now, six months after what I had hoped would be my last entry? Trepidation and exhaustion.
The trepidation is from the emergence of the omicron variant and the worsening infection numbers in my state and locale. Massachusetts is a highly vaccinated state, and my hometown and place of work are super highly vaccinated places. Nonetheless, as more people congregate indoors, the number of covid infections is on the rise here, just like everywhere else in the northern United States.
I am vaccinated and boosted, and in contrast to western Michigan, masking indoors is pretty prevalent where I live. The test-positivity rate at my place of work remains ridiculously low. Rationally, I know my risks of actually catching covid, omicron variant or not, remain small, and the risk of being hospitalized from it is that much smaller. Still, this week I have had two in-person events canceled because of covid concerns, and other institutions are reacting as if it is March 2020. That fear of getting sick, which disappeared over the summer, has begun to creep back into my consciousness.
For me, at least, the emotional toll is twinned with the exhaustion from returning to something approximating a pre-pandemic schedule. Beginning this fall, I have been doing things in person: attending conferences, presenting papers and teaching. Nothing compared to my pre-pandemic days, mind you, but a modest approximation of that life. And after 18 months of working only from home, boy, did I get out of shape coping with all of that.
Returning to the hustle and bustle of commuting, teaching, working and meeting in person with other people equally disoriented by this new normal has been more draining than I had anticipated. Catching all the colds I avoided during 18 months of social distancing has not been fun. Wearing masks through all of it has been an additional inconvenience.
As David Leonhardt recently noted, whatever this new normal is, it exacts a cost: “People spend less time socializing. The unending nature of the pandemic — the masks, coronavirus tests, Zoom meetings and anxiety-producing runny noses — is wearying.”
The possibility of new treatments is on the horizon (more about that tomorrow), and those should alleviate the fears that have been returning to my cerebellum. For now, however, 2021′s end seems almost as enervating as its beginning. That is a depressing thought.