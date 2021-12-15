I am vaccinated and boosted, and in contrast to western Michigan, masking indoors is pretty prevalent where I live. The test-positivity rate at my place of work remains ridiculously low. Rationally, I know my risks of actually catching covid, omicron variant or not, remain small, and the risk of being hospitalized from it is that much smaller. Still, this week I have had two in-person events canceled because of covid concerns, and other institutions are reacting as if it is March 2020. That fear of getting sick, which disappeared over the summer, has begun to creep back into my consciousness.