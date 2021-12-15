Over time, though, fraudsters became increasingly inventive, entrepreneurial and sophisticated, maximizing illicit gains. In cities such as Los Angeles and New York where business elites were known to party and mislay their cards, organized thefts fueled active markets in stolen cards. In a common scheme, ill-gotten cards were used to buy and then sell airline tickets through networks that even included corrupt bartenders acting as black-market travel agents. Card issuers bore these losses, recognizing that if they pushed them onto merchants or consumers, they would scare participants away from their credit networks.