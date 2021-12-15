The IRS says the 1 percenters also engage in tax evasion to lower their tax bills. But the tax evasion allegedly undertaken by the 1 percenters rarely results from unreported cash payments. According to the IRS, much of that evasion flows through business entities they own. Those entities are often created for the very purpose of tax avoidance. Congress has stuffed the tax laws with hundreds of exemptions, deductions, credits and other provisions that permit corporations, partnerships and proprietorships to reduce their taxes and “pass through” to households comparable tax savings. The IRS suspects that many of these “pass-throughs” are not allowable but is only now researching the issue in detail. It assumes that the pass-throughs are tax evasion but can’t really exclude the possibility of tax avoidance. And this is the critical flaw in Biden’s calculation.