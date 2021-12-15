But wealthy members of society complicated efforts to maintain a security force capable of repelling an invasion by undercutting China’s tax base. Large landowners acted as banks in China’s rural economy and they charged usurious interest rates for loans that ordinary families needed to run their farms. When these chronically indebted small farmers eventually landed in bankruptcy, they either abandoned their plots or sold them to the large landowners who had perpetrated their ruin. As a consequence, the small farmers who constituted between 40 and 60 percent of rural households only possessed around 20 percent of cultivated lands. Many rural workers had no land at all, depriving the country of taxable income. The remainder belonged to wealthy elites who engaged in widespread tax evasion by not reporting new property acquisitions or leaving the land idle.