Smith proposed making federal resettlement funds available to assist the new arrivals. Some questioned the bill’s constitutionality. James Madison, representing Virginia, feared the “extremities” to which “this practice might be carried.” Others felt more generous. One was Rep. Elias Boudinot (N.J.), a descendant of French Protestant refugees. Boudinot insisted the “general welfare” provision of Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution covered asylum seekers. “When a number of our fellow-creatures had been cast upon our sympathy, in a situation of such unexampled wretchedness,” he implored, “was it possible that gentlemen could make a doubt whether it was our duty to relieve them?”