Twenty-odd years ago I briefly dated a man who seemed great at first. He was a cartoonist who was into bossa nova and foreign films. He made a fine risotto. These charms were short-lived. I caught him in multiple mundane lies and one huge one, and in general, I just didn’t really like how he treated women. When I told him it was over, he wouldn’t accept it, calling me over and over, trying to change my mind. He left pushy voice mails, suggesting I come to my senses and take him back. I once glimpsed his reflection in the wavy glass of an Art Deco mirror as I caught him following several paces behind me in an antique store.