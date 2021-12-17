And yet, moderate congressmen remained convinced that they could continue to forge cross-sectional compromise to prevent the dissolution of the Union. Even as the Southern states threatened disunion at any perceived slight against their slaveholding interests, these lawmakers believed that their sociable Washington community could keep the nation together. In essence, during the late 1850s, congressmen failed to adequately understand the extent of the brewing crisis outside of Washington. In the confines of their Washington community, moderates believed their Southern colleagues could be reasoned with. At the same time, representatives from the slave states underestimated the fury of public opinion back home, despite delivering fiery proslavery speeches in the Capitol that exacerbated their constituents’ fears.