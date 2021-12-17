I eventually came to reckon with how simplistic my views on the “evil empire” were. I had help. After I spent a few years at the CIA in my 20s, therapy in my 30s started to loosen the grip of rigid thinking. In academia, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, more complex and nuanced views of Soviet history and politics increasingly flourished. And the flood of new ideas and perspectives coming out of post-Soviet Russia profoundly challenged the old certainties about matters from Stalinism to the role of the Soviet press. After reading the memoir “Spy Handler” by the former KGB officer Victor Cherkashin, it was clear to me that the KGB was far more similar to the CIA than I had ever imagined. Among other things, the people it employed (particularly in the branch devoted to foreign espionage) seemed like me and my friends from Langley, just transported into a different political system. They were mostly bright, patriotic, fundamentally decent. This was part of what inspired me to create “The Americans,” a TV show about relatable KGB officers. Of course, Cherkashin and his friends in the KGB, like me and my friends at the CIA, also had a binary worldview. To them, they were the good guys, and we were the bad guys.