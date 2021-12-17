To better understand Kim Jong Un’s North Korea, we have to rewind more than a half century to the country’s foundations. In 1910, Japan annexed Korea, and the country remained under Japanese rule until the end of World War II. It was then divided, with the United States occupying the South and the Soviet Union the North. In 1948, a new government was formed in the north, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), under Kim Il Sung, who ruled until his death in 1994. Drawing on Stalinist tropes, Confucianism, Japanese imperialism and Korean nationalism, Kim Il Sung built a highly personalized regime that could be passed down to future generations of the Kim family.