After all, a ruling overturning Roe and Casey would not give either side what it wants. It would be a disaster for the abortion rights side, rapidly curtailing reproductive rights in much of the country. Having lost the Supreme Court’s protection, and powerless in many states with abortion bans, abortion rights forces would push Congress to pass a national statute codifying the right to an abortion, which they see as integral to providing equal rights for women. Thirty years ago, in fact, when many feared Roe would be overturned, proponents of abortion rights proposed a national Freedom of Choice Act. Today a similar measure, the Women’s Health Protection Act, already has hundreds of sponsors in the House and Senate, and the House passed it 218 to 211 in September. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has promised a Senate vote on the proposal, though it will not pass now.