And the media only intensifies this pressure. As television networks invest more and more money in college football, they also increase their coverage, which includes more scrutiny of coaches. Wins and losses, recruiting battles and even news conference behavior matters to administrators trying to maximize profits and placate alumni. In a 24-hour news cycle, egged on by the rise of cable sports networks and now even networks devoted to individual conferences, athletes’ behavior, every play call and more receive scrutiny. Demands for results are immediate. And any potential drama — players’ misbehavior, impatient alumni questioning a coach, intrigue about the coaching carousel — makes for good television, even as it distracts coaches from their day-to-day jobs and ratchets up scrutiny that much more.