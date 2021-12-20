Instead of completely withdrawing the REMS, the FDA moved to modify it — most significantly by removing the requirement that the pill be dispensed in person at a clinic, medical office or hospital. The in-person dispensing requirement has always been a barrier for patients, especially if they live far from a clinic; it was also an obstacle for clinics, since it’s a hassle to stock the medication, which is costlier than many other drugs. In a survey of obstetrician-gynecologists, we found that the number of physicians willing to provide medication abortion would approximately double if the in-person dispensing requirement were removed.