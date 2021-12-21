He didn’t take time off to do it, either. He did it in hours he wasn’t working, and he often worked 60-to-70-hour weeks. My dad is a conservative, but he was a union member for the entirety of his 40-plus years with Southern Company, and he voted for Democrats the entire time I was growing up. If we lived in West Virginia, his political profile would have been very similar to that of Manchin’s constituents. Whatever sick time he had, he never abused it by lying about what he was doing with it. That Manchin apparently thinks so little of the people who put him in office is precisely why so many working-class people don’t trust elected officials to look out for their interests.