Yet, as critical as it was in charting the path for the extraordinary scientific progress that followed, the act was both unrealistically ambitious and not ambitious enough. Its aim was to eradicate a disease about which relatively little was known, an effort that was, in the words of Sol Spiegelman, then-director of Columbia University’s Institute of Cancer Research, like “trying to land a man on the moon without knowing Newton’s laws of gravity.” At the same time, the act’s laserlike focus on the science left other elements of the fight — including equitable access to care, coherent reimbursement systems and public health strategies — largely ignored.