It was known as the “Comstock law,” for Anthony Comstock, the zealous, religious man who muscled it through Congress at age 28. He was not unusual in his belief that Victorian-era women should be wives and mothers first, but he was unusual in his ability to make friends in high places. Comstock succeeded solely because of his connections to the blue-blood Christian elite, men of industry and capitalism who made things run in Washington and whose goals aligned with his. The same story plays out again today. The old guard and the industry-to-politics pipeline is passing laws that curtail women’s rights and autonomy, leaving them vulnerable to harm, abuse and even death.