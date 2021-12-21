You’ve probably seen graphs from several countries showing that the number of omicron cases has skyrocketed in a matter of days. By contrast, hospitalizations have barely ticked up. Perhaps those graphs have been presented side by side with charts showing that by the time delta caseloads were this high, hospitalizations were starting to climb dramatically. That may seem reassuring. It is not. Remember: It has been at most a week or two since almost any part of the world started to see omicron infections in any significant number. You would not expect hospitalizations to follow this quickly. That’s not how covid works. The comparison with delta is misleading because it took delta longer to reach a critical mass of cases. We thought delta was fast, but it became dominant over a couple of months. During that prolonged period, a certain percentage of people who had been infected early got sick enough to require hospitalization. With omicron, we are not talking months but weeks; the case growth has been so compressed, there hasn’t been time for disease progression in those who were sickened early on. We need to wait two or three more weeks until we can make even a tentative judgment on disease severity. And by that time, many more people will have been infected.