A reward is obviously part of the attraction to solving the Cooper case. But he fits into a longer history of how our culture deals with bandits and bank robbers. He hadn’t harmed anyone, and his heist could be read as “sticking it to the man,” rather than attacking innocent victims. Much as John Dillinger attracted fans in the 1930s for robbing banks (at a time when banks were seen as villains by many for foreclosing on mortgages during the Depression), Cooper fit into an anarchic worldview of the little guy who actually wins.