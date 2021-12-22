Roberson and Margaret Bell, her aunt and guardian, were determined to end this exploitation and humiliation. Their remedy: a lawsuit in state court on Roberson’s behalf against the flour company and the poster maker. Their lawyer argued that unauthorized use of the photo for commercial purposes was tantamount to stealing. It was also harmful, Roberson and her lawyer contended, claiming that Roberson had been humiliated by “scoffs and jeers” from people who recognized her image, causing her great “mental pain and distress.” The suit cited the rationale of the Warren/Brandeis article in support of its contention that courts could stop commercial misuse of personal photos. It asked for an injunction to forbid further use of the photo and $15,000 (the equivalent of about $500,000 today) in damages.