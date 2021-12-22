The leading-edge intrusive technology in the late 19th century was the Kodak camera, first marketed in 1888. Thousands of cameras were sold over the next few years, as Americans became enthralled with the ability to capture and retain moments from their lives.
Yet this new technology created immediate privacy concerns. “Kodakers” could photograph people without their consent. Commercial photo studios sometimes sold copies of customers’ prints without permission. Some newspapers boosted circulation with stories and photos about celebrities’ personal lives. Ads for food, medicine, clothing and other products often featured photogenic women’s images.
And it was all legal. States and the federal government lacked personal privacy laws.
But in 1890, two Boston attorneys, future Supreme Court justice Louis D. Brandeis and Samuel D. Warren, wrote an article titled “The Right to Privacy” in the Harvard Law Review to argue that people had a natural, innate “right to be left alone.” They explained that “instantaneous photographs and newspapers have invaded the sacred precincts of private life.” They pushed courts to respond by interpreting, stretching and applying long-standing principles to ensure that individuals would own photos of themselves.
In the first decade after this widely discussed article came out, courts spurned its reasoning, holding instead that ownership of photographic images was not a legal right.
Seventeen-year-old Abigail Roberson set about changing that.
In 1900, a flour company near her hometown of Rochester, N.Y., began using Roberson’s likeness in their ads and fliers. It was not clear how the flour company or the business that produced its ads got the picture, but neither had obtained Roberson’s consent. Friends began teasing her about her photo appearing in posters hawking flour. She became so embarrassed and upset that she needed medical attention.
Roberson and Margaret Bell, her aunt and guardian, were determined to end this exploitation and humiliation. Their remedy: a lawsuit in state court on Roberson’s behalf against the flour company and the poster maker. Their lawyer argued that unauthorized use of the photo for commercial purposes was tantamount to stealing. It was also harmful, Roberson and her lawyer contended, claiming that Roberson had been humiliated by “scoffs and jeers” from people who recognized her image, causing her great “mental pain and distress.” The suit cited the rationale of the Warren/Brandeis article in support of its contention that courts could stop commercial misuse of personal photos. It asked for an injunction to forbid further use of the photo and $15,000 (the equivalent of about $500,000 today) in damages.
The companies’ lawyer countered that “the ‘right of privacy’ is not a legal, actionable right.” Use of the photo might have offended Roberson but “there is no law against impertinence.”
The court, however, agreed with Roberson. The judge explained that her “face is her own private property” and it cannot be taken from her “without her consent.” An appellate court upheld this ruling, writing that every person “has the absolute right to be let alone.”
But the companies didn’t give up the fight, appealing again, to the New York Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court. By then, the case had garnered national attention. New York’s high court was the most prominent state court in the nation. Chief Judge Alton B. Parker, a leading judicial statesman, was a front-runner for the 1904 Democratic presidential nomination.
Parker could have made history by supporting Roberson. Instead, in June 1902, he overruled the lower courts and denied her claim.
According to Parker, the concept of the “so-called right of privacy” was vague and without legal precedent. He emphasized that previous court decisions that had restricted photo use dealt with common theft, not privacy. The ads might be “distasteful to her” and “damage her feelings” but they were not illegal, ruled the chief judge. The right of privacy “has not yet found an abiding place in our jurisprudence,” he wrote. The only way of dealing with it would be through legislation.
Three judges concurred with Parker but three others emphatically dissented. John C. Gray, who wrote the dissent, saw the use of the photo as nothing less than an assault on Roberson.
The Court of Appeals’ decision produced an avalanche of press and public criticism. People had assumed they owned their own likeness. But now New York’s highest court had betrayed an innocent young woman and upset that assumption.
Parker had ruled that Roberson “has not a right to her own face,” said a scornful Boston Globe editorial. The decision meant “citizens have no right to scare away the Kodak fiends,” said the Dallas News. A New York Times editorial suggested that if Parker had a daughter, and it was her photo rather than Roberson’s in the flour ads, the result would have been different.
Public criticism eventually pushed the New York legislature to act. But defining privacy proved difficult. Some newspapers that had lambasted Parker for not protecting Roberson now backtracked and opposed proposals that would restrict their right to publish personal information and photos, ultimately forcing the legislature to narrow its focus. It passed a law that simply stated: “a person, firm or corporation that uses for advertising purposes of trade the name, portrait or picture of any living person without first having obtained the written consent of such person or, if a minor of his or her parent or guardian, is guilty of a misdemeanor.”
It was more of a personal image protection law than a full-fledged privacy law, but it set forth an important principle: that commercial use of an individual’s photo without his or her consent was illegal. Other states began using it as a model. The law is still part of New York’s personal privacy protections today.
With legislation in place, courts cautiously began stepping up privacy protection. They began citing natural rights and constitutional values (rather than specific provisions). Judges still looked to New York for guidance but followed Gray’s persuasive dissent rather than Parker’s widely panned opinion. “What should have been a proper judgment in the Roberson case was that contended for by Judge Gray in his dissenting opinion,” said a 1905 Georgia Supreme Court decision that using a man’s likeness in a newspaper ad for life insurance violated his privacy.
Advertisers did pull back on their use of unauthorized photos in New York after passage of the 1903 privacy law. But they also challenged it in court. Parker left the Court of Appeals in 1904 for an unsuccessful presidential campaign. The court, under a new chief judge, endorsed the law in a 1908 opinion. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld that decision.
Laws to protect privacy have expanded dramatically over the ensuing century, addressing the advent of motion pictures, television, the Internet and social media. Lawmakers still find it hard to define just what privacy is, particularly when technology makes posting and sharing information and images on the Internet so easy. That means courts, too, still wrestle with the issue. Their decisions shape the concept of privacy and the ability of individuals to determine what sort of information is collected about them and how it is used. Today, that challenge remains similar to the one facing the New York Court of Appeals in 1902, and it will only keep growing as new technologies proliferate.
But as the Roberson case shows, when it comes to standing up for a right to privacy, the perseverance and persistence of one person matters.